MetaHash (MHC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.01 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $87.09 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00061288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.75 or 0.00281431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.78 or 0.01006640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.57 or 0.00728061 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00025485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,878.50 or 0.99923734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,682,138,304 coins and its circulating supply is 2,512,578,787 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.