Meta (MTA) Price Tops $2.75 on Top Exchanges

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Meta Profile

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

