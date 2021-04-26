Meta Financial Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,429 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,663% compared to the typical volume of 51 call options.

CASH traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.49. 165,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,249. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,909.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter worth $802,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter worth $10,259,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

