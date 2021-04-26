Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth $10,259,000. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,881,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Second Curve Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,560,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,089,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CASH. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $45.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $48.89.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

