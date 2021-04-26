Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) PT Raised to $110.00 at KeyCorp

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.56.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $93.95 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $40.39 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.47.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

