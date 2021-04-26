Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. On average, analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

