Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 441,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 140,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

