Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 105.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Shares of MDT opened at $131.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $131.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

