MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading 7.2% Higher

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s share price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.76 and last traded at $40.76. 6,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 306,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13.

In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $37,564,150.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,224.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,175,201.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,727.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 165,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 99,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,307,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.