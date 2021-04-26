McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2021

Investors interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $81.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $86.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

