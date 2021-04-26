Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 85,913 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 85,913 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 160,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 11.5% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 20,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.5% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 26,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 54.2% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 11,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.