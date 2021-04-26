Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $84.13 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 6.7% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $84,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.17.

REGN traded up $8.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $497.33. 13,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,862. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $477.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.81. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.