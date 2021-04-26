MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.53 on Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $956,286.33 and approximately $206,298.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,476.82 or 1.00154066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00038445 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $631.95 or 0.01183541 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.34 or 0.00506300 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.78 or 0.00383521 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00129597 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003519 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.