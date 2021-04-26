Matson (MATX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Matson (NYSE:MATX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Matson to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Matson to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MATX opened at $67.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.77. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $166,975.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,630,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,550 shares of company stock worth $660,239 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

