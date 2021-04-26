Mastech Digital (MHH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 22.53%. On average, analysts expect Mastech Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $194.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.