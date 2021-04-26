Masari (MSR) Trading Up 75.8% Over Last Week

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Masari has traded 75.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $29,312.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,109.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.71 or 0.04649279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.44 or 0.00455453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $838.44 or 0.01549519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.37 or 0.00699267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.22 or 0.00486453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00059685 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.34 or 0.00412760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004277 BTC.

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,231,956 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

