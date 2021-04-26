Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report sales of $254.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.10 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $182.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $891.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $885.97 million to $898.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

MBUU stock opened at $86.08 on Monday. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

