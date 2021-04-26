Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.53 Million

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report sales of $254.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.10 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $182.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $891.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $885.97 million to $898.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

MBUU stock opened at $86.08 on Monday. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.