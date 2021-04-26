MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Market Cap Reaches $387.23 Million

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One MaidSafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001752 BTC on popular exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $387.23 million and $2.10 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00273981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.63 or 0.01055473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,206.00 or 1.00722991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.58 or 0.00648019 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00023242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

