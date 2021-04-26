Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective upped by Haywood Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.84.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$14.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.51. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.68 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$10.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.12%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.