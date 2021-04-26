Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LAZR. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $22.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.76. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

