LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Hits New 52-Week High at $150.71

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $150.71 and last traded at $150.53, with a volume of 62 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $3,442,766.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at $33,250,448.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,991,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in LPL Financial by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its position in LPL Financial by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,219,000 after purchasing an additional 172,075 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,516,000 after buying an additional 722,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,942,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

