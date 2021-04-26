LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IRIDEX were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 146,178 shares during the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $7.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $119.67 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.20. IRIDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRIX. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

