LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 57,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

HMY opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.90, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $7.61.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

