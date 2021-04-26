LPL Financial LLC Has $88,000 Stock Position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth $149,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SLVO opened at $6.24 on Monday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41.

