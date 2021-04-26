LPL Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $145,129.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,641.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $51,990.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,150 shares of company stock worth $379,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $470.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.