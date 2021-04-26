Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $271,000 Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $84.89 on Monday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $624.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.77.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

