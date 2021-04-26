Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

