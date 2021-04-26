Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 214.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 60,229 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

