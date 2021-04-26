Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at $642,083.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $31.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.