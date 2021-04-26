Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UE shares. Capital One Financial cut Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $18.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.