Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Greif were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,676,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,118,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 123,999 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Greif stock opened at $59.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

