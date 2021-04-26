L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LRLCY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Oréal from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered L’Oréal to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.00.

L’Oréal stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $231.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.752 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. L’Oréal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

