LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,265. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

