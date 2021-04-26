Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s current price.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $18.19 on Monday. Livent has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

