Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

LTHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley began coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Livent in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Livent from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.91.

LTHM opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Livent by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Livent by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

