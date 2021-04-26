LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $23.13 million and approximately $31,413.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

