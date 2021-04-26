Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Down to $36.94

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.94, but opened at $34.35. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $36.33, with a volume of 5,700 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

