LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $126.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

