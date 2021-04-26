LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Deere & Company by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after buying an additional 463,298 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Deere & Company by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after buying an additional 427,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,361,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $376.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.43. The stock has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

