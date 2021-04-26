LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $202.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.76 and its 200-day moving average is $176.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

