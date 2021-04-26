Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

LRCDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LRCDF opened at $34.04 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.