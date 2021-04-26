Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $69.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after buying an additional 3,434,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after buying an additional 2,009,977 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,827,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,973,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

