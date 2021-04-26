Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Land Securities Group stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.2453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.75%.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

