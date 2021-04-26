L3Harris Technologies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.
L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.65. 941,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.21.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.