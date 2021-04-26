Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KLIC. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $57.84 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik acquired 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

