Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 2,609 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI stock opened at $251.80 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $256.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

