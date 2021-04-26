Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 2,488 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $61.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.51. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $62.39.

