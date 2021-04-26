Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 340 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $217.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.