Kraton (KRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.50 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kraton to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KRA opened at $38.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. Kraton has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $45.88.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

