Knoll (KNL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter.

NYSE KNL opened at $24.28 on Monday. Knoll has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

In other Knoll news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $8,198,028.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

